Whitneyville Library news

About 200 Christmas books are being shared with 13 classrooms at Rose M. Gaffney, Jonesboro Elementary and Wesley Elementary School last week. Children’s Librarian Patricia Brightly read aloud Cynthia Rylant’s Christmas in the Country to selected classrooms that receive the read aloud service provided by the Whitneyville Public Library. For 41 years the Whitneyville Public Library has been sharing their Christmas books and other books with these local schools and providing a story teller service.