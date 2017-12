It’s chowders, soups and stews on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Hillgrove Community Building in Whitneyville. Friends of the Whitneyville Public Library are getting ready for the last public supper of the 2017 season. If you love chowders, stews and soups then put December 9th on your calendar. Homemade pies and cakes will also be on the menu with Janet’s rolls. So come out and enjoy some great company and good food.