Whitneyville Library news

The Friends of the Whitneyville Public Library are getting ready for the Dec. 2 DECH Auxiliary Craft Fair that will be held at the Rose M. Gaffney gym. Selling their handmade chocolates and crafts, the Friends of the Library are looking forward to another great fair.

This week Librarian Patricia Brightly visited Rose M. Gaffney and Jonesboro Elementary Schools with books. She read aloud to selected classrooms “The Wish” by Elle van Lieshout. 260 books are being shared with 13 classrooms. Last week Patricia shared 80 books with the Wesley Elementary School.