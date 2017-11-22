Whitneyville Library news

It has been an exciting month at the library with the ground work and prepping for the new library beginning. The ground work is almost complete with the frost wall up and curing and the drainage going in. It won’t be long and the construction of library will begin with the framing in of the building which, if on schedule, will begin the first week of December. It is a new chapter in the history of the library and one we know John Bodger would be so pleased to see happening.