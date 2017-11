It’s been an exciting week as groundwork for the new library has begun. The land is being prepped for the next phase of the project. Architectural plans for the library have been finalized and the land work can now begin. The building which will be 4,000 sq. ft. in size will house the Whitneyville Public Library and the library’s Whatnot Craft Shop. Completion of the project will be sometime in spring/summer of 2018.