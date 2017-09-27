Whitney’s brings Machias Glassworks into fold

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

No one who drives through Machias can miss Whitney’s Tri-Town Marine situated on the river at the bottom of College Hill. Today, the building is flanked by modern boats of all shapes and sizes, and a custom glass delivery van labeled Machias Glassworks.

But its signature Quonset-hut roofline has greeted Route 1 travelers since 1951, when Millard and Dorothy Whitney filled in a piece of marshy, riverside land and built themselves a Chrysler dealership.