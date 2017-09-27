Machias

Whitney’s brings Machias Glassworks into fold

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

No one who drives through Machias can miss Whitney’s Tri-Town Marine situated on the river at the bottom of College Hill. Today, the building is flanked by modern boats of all shapes and sizes, and a custom glass delivery van labeled Machias Glassworks. 

But its signature Quonset-hut roofline has greeted Route 1 travelers since 1951, when Millard and Dorothy Whitney filled in a piece of marshy, riverside land and built themselves a Chrysler dealership.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorSep 27,2017
