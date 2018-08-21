Where Jonesport’s $100K anti-drug money went—or didn’t

by Nancy Beal

At their March 2017 town meeting, prompted by drug activity in the Moosabec area and more than one overdose death, Jonesporters authorized their selectmen to draw up to $100,000 from the surplus fund to secretly combat the problem. The town officials were not obliged to report how the money was used or how successfully until July 1, 2018. On July 25, 2018, Jonesport newcomer Barbara Malcarne, who with her husband, Bill, often attends weekly selectmen’s meetings, asked how the money was used.