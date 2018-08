by Ruth Leubecker

Ever since Josie Cord’s holiday booze buy was confiscated at the state line following her purchase at a New Hampshire liquor store, Mainers have quietly seethed.

Don’t we live in a free country? Can’t Americans legally buy what they want where they want? Apparently not, if you reside in Maine. Probably if you hired an attorney, but who wants to hire one to make a legal purchase? And why should they have to?