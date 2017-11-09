Wesley News

Ron T. has been seeing deer in their fields. Andrea and Stan K. put up new posts and fencing around their garden of winter rye but they had a moose take down most of it when it walked through.

We took a ride into Chain Lake but had to pull a tree out of the road with a rope.

The camps were fine but a tree came down by Blaisdell’s house and tore the electric box off the house. Our power just blinked off and on a couple of times. We were lucky.

Linda and I took Halloween candy to school for the kids’ party.