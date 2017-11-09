Machias

Wesley News

Ron T. has been seeing deer in their fields. Andrea and Stan K. put up new posts and fencing around their garden of winter rye but they had a moose take down most of it when it walked through.

We took a ride into Chain Lake but had to pull a tree out of the road with a rope. 

The camps were fine but a tree came down by Blaisdell’s house and tore the electric box off the house. Our power just blinked off and on a couple of times. We were lucky.

Linda and I took Halloween candy to school for the kids’ party.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 09,2017
Related Posts
No image
Panthers edge youthful Royals
Bikes for Books program rewards school-age readers
Machias Bulldog baseball team.