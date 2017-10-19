Wesley News

James Cox from Jonesboro donated pumpkins to the Wesley school kids for decorating for an art project.

Perry Harvest Day Craft Show was a great day for Linda and Judy. There were a lot of people all day long. They did very well. Sandy and Steve Parson from Little Seavey Lake were also there with the 4H program.

Andy was over on Wednesday and helped clean up the garage to get ready to press apples on Sunday. Have a crew coming to press cider. There will be plenty to give away.

George and Patti were back to Baileyville for a wedding with Hannah and Jordan.