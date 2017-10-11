Wesley News

I went to Penobscot for the weekend with the dog. Maddy played volleyball all day Saturday, varsity and junior varsity. Bucksport won 3 and 3. I saw George and Patti on Sunday in Chelsea. Had a nice visit. Nine of us did a corn maze, hay ride and got free pumpkins.

On my way home on Monday morning, there was a bad accident on Rt. 9 about six miles from the snack bar on the Bangor side. A paneled truck went through the guard rails on one side of the road and a car on the opposite side.