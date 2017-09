Karen made it to her cousin’s wedding in New Hampshire with Lisa and Dorothy for company. Great pictures and a great time was had by all.

Karen thanks everyone for their prayers. She has been having hard times with her chemo but she’s tough and makes it through.

Thanking Wendy for helping at Bear Camp in Karen’s place when she’s not up to it.

Andy and a couple of his good friends showed up and split all my firewood by hand, no splitter. Thank you. guys.