Wesley News

Had a great time at Casey and Katrina’s open house. Everyone that was there on Sarturday the 17th got to meet Avangeline who was 11 days old. What a cutie. Even Carola was there holding the baby. The oldest resident and the youngest town resident, a good picture of the two. 

After dropping Linda and Judy off at home I picked up Mya and went to Jenn’s in Penobscot for the night. We went out to eat that night with Maddy, John, and Jenn. Had a good visit and told Maddy to have a good trip to Florida with friends. 

EditorMar 28,2018
