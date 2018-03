Andy came over on Sunday morning to cut a tree that was on a sap line. R.Z. helped him move an old gas stove down to the other sugar shack with help of the tractor. Andy took home 15 gallons of sap to boil down at home. I’ve been boiling down sap for maple syrup for over a week in my kitchen on my new gas stove. Richard is all done making his syrup, which he had been doing for over two weeks, and gave me over 30 gallons.