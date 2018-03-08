Wesley News

Ron and Linda have fun at Juskiddin Acres with holidays and for St. Patrick’s Day they have been dressing up goats. I was laughing so hard it was difficult to get good pictures.

Went out Sunday morning and picked up $11 dollars worth of bottles on Route 192. Roads are starting to get rough. The frost heaves need to be marked.

Visited with Carola on Wednesday the 28th. I can’t believe this month is over.

Went into Little Seavey Lake to rescue a chicken Ruth Ann wanted me to take because her other chickens were picking on her.