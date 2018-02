Kim Carlow was in Bangor Hospital on Jan. 31 and had surgery in a week. She hopes to be home in a weeks. Hope she’s up and about soon.

There are eagles hanging around the snowmobile trail on Route 9 in Wesley, close to the cemetery.

Four tractor trailers were off the road on Route 9 on Friday, Feb. 2. The fire department was called out to Maine River to supply flashing lights to slow traffic down.Crawford and Beddington were another couple of places where trucks had trouble.