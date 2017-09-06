Wesley News

Spent the afternoon at UMM in Machias watching granddaughter Maddy and her team playing volleyball. There were six different schools that played each other’s teams. Pete, Jenn, Tracey, and I had a great time. Wish we still played volleyball at the Wesley School. I was able to stop to balls even in a wheelchair.

Picked up some pizza and headed for home in Wesley where there were four young woman waiting for us. There six ladies grew up together and some worked together but haven’t seen each other for quite a while.