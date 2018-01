Sorry to hear about the passing of Aubrey Carter on Dec. 30 in the early morning at Machias Hospital. Condolences to his wife Jean and the rest of the family. Aubrey and Jean were the best neighbors when they lived on the hill in Wesley. I miss visiting them and having tea. He will be missed by all the friends and neighbors in Wesley.

Ruth Ann and Eric went to Falmouth to have a late Christmas brunch with family last weekend. They had a great time visiting both families.