Wesley News

The wind blew hard on Wednesday, December 27th on top of the hill on Route 192. A few trucks had to wait for the road to get plowed to continue on their route. The wind takes your breath away. 

Carola N. had her son John and wife Sharon come to visit on Christmas day along, with two great granddaughters Sara,  Kendra and a friend. All had a great visit and all made it home safe. Also Carola turns ninety five on the twenty eighth, hopefully she receives at least ninety five cards for her birthday. 

Jan 03,2018
