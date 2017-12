The Memorial Park looks good with the wreaths on stones for veterans for the holidays.

Washington Academy students helped Maine Veterans Project and Wallboard Supply Co. replace a roof for Byron Norton in Wesley on Friday, Dec. 8. They were able to finish the roof on Monday.

Snow started here in Wesley at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The first snow of the season, about six inches.

Maddy and Jenn were in Ellsworth in both their vehicles to get their oil changed before the snow started there.