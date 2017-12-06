Wesley News

Black ice is starting to show up when you least expect it. On Nov. 22 it was a brisk 41 degrees here on Fox Hill, but traffic was crawling. When I headed out, the road was surprisingly shiny and showing a fresh coat of sand. Side roads were white with frost. Accidents were reported in Whiting and Harrington. Careful driving out there everyone - Winter has arrived!

Tinker and Phylis went to her sister’s in Milbridge for Thanksgiving. Carola’s granddaughter and husband came from Hermon to share Thanksgiving dinner with her. I had the kids and grandkids here.