New people have moved into town on Fox Hill at Dakota Norton’s house. His sister Chandra and kids have moved into the house. Welcome back to town Chandra.

May Kay also has a couple sharing her house in Day Black Township

Wesley had a big turnout at voting day Nov. 7, got to visit with people I haven’t seen for awhile. Even felt a little chilly that day, I guess winter has arrived except for the white stuff. Which I’m sure everyone would like to wait awhile longer for that to show up.