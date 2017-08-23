Wesley News

Dot Baker is having one side of her log home redone because logs were no good. It took a couple of days to close up the opening.

I went with Ruth Ann and Eric to Karen Wood’s benefit supper at the Legion in Machias last Friday. We went early but there was standing room only, but we didn’t stay but dropped off a cake. I wouldn’t have been able to stand long on crutches. I would have loved to have seen Karen. There is only two weeks left with cast. Then I’ll be able to see Karen at work at Bear Camp and be able to drive again.