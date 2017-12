by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The 2016 Festival of Trees held by the Wesley Foundation was such a success that the local nonprofit had to change venues this year. “We had 28 or 29 trees [last year], and we raised over $30,000,” said Wesley Foundation Board Member Dean McGuire. This year the event will showcase 50 decorated trees, and will be held at the Pellon Center in Machias starting Friday, Dec. 8 and ending Sunday, Dec. 10.