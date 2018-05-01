Got my bees and they died. I don’t think they lasted two days. The workers never got the queen . The state is supposed to come and check out the bees.

Ayden Dennison is home after being hit by a vehicle in East Machias on Sunday afternoon, April 22nd. He had to spend a few days in the Bangor hospital where the doctors fixed a compound fracture of his leg. His face was scratched up but he’s doing better now that he’s home in a wheel chair. He’ll be laid up for at least six weeks. Quick recovery Ayden.