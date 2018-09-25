Machias

Wesley

by Camille Hawkins

I went to my granddaughter Maddy's volleyball game at Machias High School on Saturday afternoon. It was a good game against Bucksport.

Linda and I made a pineapple cream cake for Becky's birthday at Bear Camp. We had a great time. One of the bear hunters has a birthday and we're making a chocolate cake for his birthday on Thursday night.

I let three more male monarch butterflies go the last couple of days, there is one left to go. The monarchs are making a comeback, which is great.

DylanSep 25,2018
