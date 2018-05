Chelsie Hawkins had a great bridal shower on Saturday the 28th at the Wesley Church. Her mother Lyn, Aunt Barb, and mother-in-law- to-be, Mrs. Wallace, did a great job decorating. There were around 45 ladies there to celebrate the happy occasion. The theme was “let them eat pie” instead of the “let them eat cake”. There were so many different kinds of pies it was hard to choose. The wedding will be in Calais, June 2nd, to Chris Wallace. Congratulations to Chris and Chelsie.