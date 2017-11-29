Wesley’s holiday tree festival expands to Pellon Center

Last year’s first Wesley’s Tree Festival provided 29 trees on display for festival-goers to view and study and bid on, with winners taking all the gifts under their chosen tree(s).

Held in the East Machias Municipal Building, it was an exciting, fun-filled occasion -- unfortunately, often with standing room only and definitely not space for additional trees.

The tree festival this season, therefore, will be held in Machias at the Pellon Center. As of November 21, over 45 businesses have committed to trees, and the goal of 50 seems entirely plausible.