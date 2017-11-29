Machias

Wesley’s holiday tree festival expands to Pellon Center

Last year’s first Wesley’s Tree Festival provided 29 trees on display for festival-goers to view and study and bid on, with winners taking all the gifts under their chosen tree(s).

Held in the East Machias  Municipal Building, it was an exciting, fun-filled occasion -- unfortunately, often with standing room only and definitely not space for additional trees.

The tree festival this season, therefore, will be held in Machias at the Pellon Center. As of November 21, over 45 businesses have committed to trees, and the goal of 50 seems entirely plausible.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 29,2017
Related Posts
No image
Machias’ Trick or Treat on Main Street set for Oct. 27
No image
Solo travel savings tips for retirees
Community mobilizes to help Machias woman save eyesight