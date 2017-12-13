Wesley’s Festival of Trees ‘exceeded all expectations’
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
The Pellon Center was buzzing all weekend long as hopeful ticket holders filtered through in support of the Wesley Foundation’s second annual holiday fundraiser. Participants took their chances to win one of 50 different trees, each decorated with hundreds of dollars of prizes. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to enrich local youth activities. Board member Dean McGuire said that the event exceeded all of their expectations.