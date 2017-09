Alvah Hawkins has a new grandson, Xander Harris born Monday, Sept. 18 around 9 in the morning, weighing in at 8 lbs. 12 oz. and 22 inches long. Mom and dad, Kimberly and Victor are very happy.

Linda has been making about three batches of soap every day, getting ready for all the craft fairs coming this fall. Judy has been sewing like crazy. Their first one on Oct. 7 is the Perry Harvest Fair. Hope to see you there.