Machias

Welcoming the sunshine after a long run of rain

After a long run of rainy spring weather, the sun returned and brought unusually high temperatures with it last Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Associated Press, the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine said records at all four of its climate sites in Maine and New Hampshire were tied or broken as early as noon Thursday. All the extra sunshine helped trees and lawns along the downtown stretch of the Machias River turn a vivid shade of green. 

Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

EditorMay 31,2017
