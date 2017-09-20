Weekly drawing group welcomes beginners and experienced artists

The Drawing Workshop at Eastport Arts Center has resumed weekly meetings and offers a session each Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. The workshop will include a combination of life drawing, facial studies and drawing the clothed figure. The group’s emphasis is to offer a learning experience for beginners and, for more experienced artists, an opportunity to hone their drawing skills. No prior experience is necessary. Participants may either pay $12 per session on a drop-in basis or just $40 for four sessions (preregistered).