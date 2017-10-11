Week four sports roundup

by Phil Stuart

The Calais High School boys have come on in cross country with a full squad that includes Addison Coty, Justice Bassett and Kyle Richard, all who placed in the top 10 at the recent Seacoast Invitational at Sumner High School which the Blue Devils won.

Matyas Machtiagall of Washington Academy (WA), Evan Merchant of Jonesport-Beals and Addison Coty of Calais are the area’s top runners.

The WA Raiders pushed their record to 3-1 in football as they defeated the Telstar Rebels of Bethel 58 - 49.