Weavers, birchbark artists to gather Dec. 9 at Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market

Jason Brown of Penobscot Nation infuses his contemporary handcrafted jewelry with positive ancestral energy. Brown, who formed Decontie & Brown with wife and partner Donna Decontie-Brown, says it’s gratifying to see people wear their innovative Wabanaki-inspired jewelry and clothing — including leggings, dresses, hoodies and haute couture gowns.

“Unfortunately, some people think of us (Native Americans) as being in the past. This places us in the modern world,” he says.