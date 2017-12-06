Machias

Weavers, birchbark artists to gather Dec. 9 at Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market

Jason Brown of Penobscot Nation infuses his contemporary handcrafted jewelry with positive ancestral energy. Brown, who formed Decontie & Brown with wife and partner Donna Decontie-Brown, says it’s gratifying to see people wear their innovative Wabanaki-inspired jewelry and clothing — including leggings, dresses, hoodies and haute couture gowns.

“Unfortunately, some people think of us (Native Americans) as being in the past. This places us in the modern world,” he says.

EditorDec 06,2017
