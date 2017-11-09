Wayne S. Foss December 18, 1968 - October 28, 2017

Wayne S. Foss, 48, of Whitneyville, a loving father of three and beloved husband, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 28, 2017. He was born December 18, 1968 in Danbury, Connecticut, to Esten Foss and Mildred Reynolds. Wayne graduated from Machias Memorial High School and went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Kim Foss, married for 26 years and together for 29.

Wayne was a hard working man with many talents, he had a knack for fixing everything, and doing it well. Having survived through many injuries, his family and friends knew him as the man with nine lives. Wayne grew up on the water and spent most of his life working on it. He was dedicated to his family, and would do whatever it took to ensure they were provided for. Wayne would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need, whether he knew them or not. He was a smart man that shared his love for woodworking by building special items for his family with his own two hands. He had a smile that would brighten up a room. Wayne will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart, and love of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; two daughters, Lyric Foss and Brittany Look and her husband Sidney; son, Dylan Foss; grandson, Landon Look; his mother, Mildred Reynolds; two sisters, Lynn Foss and husband, Kippy, Debbie Wallace and husband, Ralph; brother, Alan Foss; sister-in-law, Tara Johnson and husband Glenn, brother-in-law, Ryan Worcester and wife, Amanda, mother-in-law, Juanita Arey and husband, Joe, and several nephews, nieces and cousins. He is also survived by Edith, Charlie, and Chucky Cunningham, who he considered a second family, and Rick Guptil and Brooke Ingrish, who he looked at as if they were his own. Wayne is predeceased by his father Esten Foss and father-in-law Bobby Worcester.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Those who are interested in attending can reach out to direct family members for more information. Memorial services will be held 1 pm Saturday Nov. 11, 2017 at the Columbia Town Hall 106 Epping Road.