by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Many of us remember our childhood homes as idyllic, magical places. But in the case of Arnold Wass, few could accuse him of nostalgia. Because Wass’ childhood home was next to a lighthouse, and he spent his youth playing on an island.

Wass’ father was the head keeper of the Libby Island Light from 1919-1940. “I spent my boyhood on that island,” said Wass. “It was a wonderful place to grow up.”