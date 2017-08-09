Washington County running course records pretty secure

by Phil Stuart

Washington County has seven road races that have been going continuously for 25 years or more and runners can count on them being the same weekend each year.

Running has changed over the years. The times are not as fast and there is not a deep field of runners. There might be a fast runner or two at the head of the pack, but it usually drops off fast after that.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the elite runners were all running 100-mile weeks. today very few runners hit the 50 mile limit.