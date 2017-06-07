The Washington County Retired Teachers Association held its May meeting with 22 members present on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Bluebird Restaurant in Machias. President Hazel Hammond called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer. Treasurer Barbara Maloy reported on the finances, and Secretary Bertha Calor read the minutes of the previous meeting. Three names, Isabella Gibson, Patty Cook, and Caswell Wood, were added to the necrology list, and there were 51 paid members on the membership list.