Washington County Gem and Mineral Society invites area rockhounds to join

by Lura Jackson

If you have ever found yourself scouring the ground for interesting rocks, then a newly-formed group may suit your fancy. The Washington County Gem and Minerals Society is looking for anyone with an interest in rockhounding or sharing specimens in group settings. The group held its first meeting at Washington County Community College at the end of January, and it will be meeting again on February 17th at the Cobscook Community Learning Center.

EditorFeb 14,2018
