Washington County Community Cafe and Meals on Wheels menu for Sept. 2017
Washington County Community Cafe and Meals on Wheels menu for Sept. 2017
Friday, Sept. 1; Chicken pot pie, broccoli cuts, wheat bread, dessert.
Monday, Sept. 4; Sweet and sour meatballs, sesame vegetable rice, green beans, wheat bread, dessert
Tuesday, Sept. 5; Cheese and beef macaroni, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, dessert.
Wednesday, Sept. 6; Pineapple teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peas, carrots, dessert.
Thursday, Sept. 7; Creamy chicken, wild rice casserole, carrots and broccoli, wheat bread, dessert.