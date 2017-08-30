Machias

Washington County Community Cafe and Meals on Wheels menu for Sept. 2017

Friday, Sept. 1; Chicken pot pie, broccoli cuts, wheat bread, dessert. 

Monday, Sept. 4; Sweet and sour meatballs, sesame vegetable rice, green beans, wheat bread, dessert

Tuesday, Sept. 5; Cheese and beef macaroni, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, dessert.

Wednesday, Sept. 6; Pineapple teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peas, carrots, dessert. 

Thursday, Sept. 7; Creamy chicken, wild rice casserole, carrots and broccoli, wheat bread, dessert.

EditorAug 30,2017
