Washington Academy Raiders improve to 7-3

by Phil Stuart

The Washington Academy (WA) boys hosted a pair of games last week at Gardner gymnasium in East Machias and now stand at 7-3.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 the Raiders hosted the Foxcroft Academy Ponies and ended up dropping a close contest 67-63.

The game featured a back and forth battle that wasn’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held a 17-14 edge after eight minutes of play before the Ponies outscored Barry Terrell’s club 15-10 in the second quarter to take a 29-27 lead at the break.