Pictured are the Washington Academy Raiders. Members include front left-right: Kyle Case, Micah Vose, Jim Lin, Ryan Easton, Nathan Lund, Nevin Rhodes, and Jeffrey Graham. Back left-right: Donald Soctomah, Brandon Allard, Joe Bragg, Marek Veal, Daniel Agyemang, Tihomir Babic, Milan Filipovich, and Coach Barry Terrill.

Team Captains Kyle Case and Jim Lin are pictured with Coach Terrill.