Washington Academy boys 8-5

by Phil Stuart

The Washington Academy boys are currently 8-5 on the season and very much in contention for the post season play on January 12th. The Raiders traveled to the Elm City to face the Purple Panthers of Waterville for the first time this season. The Raiders were able to complete the two-game sweep but it took an extra four minutes of play to get the job done. The Raiders held a 14-11 first quarter advantage between the Panther’s outscoring their hosts by three over the next eight minutes which made the halftime score 26-26.