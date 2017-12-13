Warren Alden Colbeth, Jr. - Machiasport

Warren Alden Colbeth, 56, passed away after a brief illness on December 2, 2017 at his home. He was born in Bangor on Oct. 25, 1961, the son of the late Madeleine (Huntley) and Warren Alden Colbeth, Sr.

He was a 25-year member of the Local 1377 Union. He worked for many years as a lobster fisherman. He loved hunting and fishing. He was very dedicated to his family, and enjoyed taking care of them and spending time with them.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years Clarice (Wood), his two sons Evan and partner Meaghan, and Cody, grandchildren Aryana, Ayden, Rylan, Leom, Renesme, and Dayanara; two sisters Jeanine Garner and husband Jim, and Susan Almendinger and husband John; an uncle David Huntley and wife Carol; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins; also many special friends to include Rachel and Shane Crommett, Gary Richardson and Holly Howard, Bob Richardson, and Dale Noyes.

A memorial services was be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday December 9, 2017 at the Bucks Harbor Baptist Church with Pastor Donny Wood officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his family to help defray final expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com.