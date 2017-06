by Phil Stuart

Jeremy Lisee of Milbridge and Dara Knapp of Columbia Falls were the overall male and female winners at the 7th Annual Elaine Hill 5K which took place May 6 in Milbridge. Lisee, now 40 years old, led a field of 67 walkers and runners over the out-and-back course to Fickett’s Point with a very respectable time of 17:54, which is a 5:47 per mile pace.