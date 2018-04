by Nancy Beal

During National Volunteer Week last week, scores of Mainers were recognized for volunteering over 500 hours of volunteer service in 2017 and each received the Governor’s Award for Service and Volunteerism. Five individuals had logged over 3,000 hours of service, and 32 had performed over 2,000.

Among those honored were 20 people from 14 towns in Washington County. Eight of the 20 had logged over 1,000 hours of volunteer service.