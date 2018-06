by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Kailee Colbeth was at the circus with her family when she heard the news that she won Washington County Teacher of the Year. “I think I went into shock!” she said. Colbeth teaches math at Washington Academy (WA) in East Machias. Last week Colbeth received more good news — she has advanced to the state semifinals. Colbeth is now one of eight candidates for Maine Teacher of the Year.