WaCo Democrats to caucus March 4 in five locations

by Nancy Beal

The Washington County Democrats will hold caucuses throughout the county on Sunday, March 4. The purpose of the caucuses is to elect delegates and alternates to the state convention (May 18-20 in Lewiston), to elect local Democratic party leaders, to learn about the 2018 races, and to boost grassroots efforts. Each town will caucus on its own but, because of the size of the Sunrise County, caucus goers will gather at five centralized locations throughout the county.