Faye Carver (right, foreground) leads a team of parents of the Washington County Children’s Chorus in a “pie-zilla” at Jonesport’s Community of Christ church. Last week’s two-day bake-a-thon, in which the families turned out 307 apple, pumpkin and toll house pies, was a fundraiser for the chorus; trip to France next summer. Carver is the head chef at the CCC, and her grandson, Noah, is a chorus member.