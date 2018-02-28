Machias

WA Players to perform at Easport Arts Center March 6, 7

The WA Players one-act play  performance this year is the drama  “Things Fall (Meanwhile)” by Barton Bishop.   This drama/comedy is an intersection of stories involving a street performer killed by a falling air conditioner, a music prodigy losing her ability to hear, a young woman accidentally throwing a javelin and impaling a hiker on a tree, and a man who suddenly begins to speak only gibberish. All of this unique and thought provoking tale happens in about 35 minutes.  

EditorFeb 28,2018
